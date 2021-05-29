24-year-old driver of motorcycle killed in crash in Union, Mo.

UNION, Mo. – The Union Police Department is investigating a fatal 2-vehicle crash that happened on West Highway 50 at South Washington Avenue in Union, Missouri at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police say a car traveled southbound from a parking lot to turn left onto East Highway 50 when the driver of that vehicle drove into the path of a motorcycle traveling west on Highway 50.
The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Bret Messling of Union, MO, was unable to avoid the car trying to make the left-hand turn and collided with it. Messling was killed in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the car was uninjured.