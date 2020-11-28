25 local business part of Winter Market for Small Business Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big holidays for shopping, but 25 small local businesses came together Saturday to sell their products during Small Business Saturday.

The owner of Collections by Joya Rounded up the business for a Winter Market.

If you didn’t get a chance to go to this market, they will have another Winter Market Saturday, Dec. 5.

Shoppers can purchase a ticket online at cityfoundrystl.com and select a time slot to shop.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Central West End will also Host an event for small businesses small business Sunday.

Business throughout the neighborhood will have special sales and discounts for shoppers to enjoy.