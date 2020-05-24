25-year-old man dies in single car accident in Bond County, IL

BOND COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a single car fatal accident that occurred on eastbound Illinois Route 140 at Mill Hill Road.
Police say that a preliminary investigation indicates that a Jeep hit a deer in the road, swerved, collided with a guardrail and then overturned.
The two occupants of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old female, were ejected but police do not know who was driving. The 25-year-old man, Lincoln Siebert of Greenville, IL, died. The female was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
The investigation in ongoing.