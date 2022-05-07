Inspirational athletes come together this weekend for the 47th annual Special Olympics Missouri at Westminster Christian Academy.

The event is a qualifying track & field and swim meet for almost 250 registered Special Olympics athletes in and around the St. Louis area, as they get ready for State Summer Games in Columbia, Missouri.

An Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at Westminster Christian Academy. Law Enforcement officers from across the community will kick off the games with a Torch Run.

Athletes will compete until 2:30 p.m. in a number of running, jumping, throwing and swimming events.

Athletes can also receive “Healthy Smiles” dental and “FunFitness” wellness screenings in between their competition events as a part of Special Olympics Health Athletes Programs.

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round life-changing program for more than 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

Athletes have access to sports training, athletic competition, health, wellness and life skills opportunities.