250 homicides now recorded in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – St. louis City has recorded its 250th homicide of the year.
Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was found shot in a parking lot along Cabanne Avenue at Goodfellow Boulevard.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
