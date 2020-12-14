250 homicides now recorded in St. Louis City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. louis City has recorded its 250th homicide of the year.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was found shot in a parking lot along Cabanne Avenue at Goodfellow Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News