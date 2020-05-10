26-year-old surfer killed in California shark attack

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while surfing at a Northern California beach Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The man was attacked around 1:30 p.m. at Manresa State Beach, the parks department said in a news release. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that the attack took place on Sand Dollar Beach within 100 yards of the shore.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the next of kin was notified by the sheriff’s department. The species of shark was not known, according to the parks department.

Following the state parks protocol, the water 1 mile south and north of the incident location will be closed for five days and will not be reopened until Thursday, the parks department said.

Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack are posted on access points and beach entrances within a 1-mile radius of the incident.

With the exception of water sports, Manresa State Beach is closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, meaning there is no public access during this time. During the other times, the beach is open to local residents that can walk or bike into the beach, provided that they maintain the recommended physical distancing of six feet or more and follow new visitor guidelines.