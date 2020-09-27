27-year-old dies in early Sunday morning fatal accident in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident that happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Route K, east of Sickman Road.

The driver of an SUV, 27-year-old Emily Clifford of Desloge, Missouri, died in the single-car accident after failing to negotiate around a curve. She overcorrected into the oncoming lane of traffic and then overcorrected again causing the SUV to slide and travel off the road. The vehicle hit multiple trees.

Clifford was taken to a hospital by Life Flight Helicopter where she was pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle has serious injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts.