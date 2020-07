ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City adds to its murder total after a 27-year- old man was fatally shot Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened Hemmer Avenue near Bircher Boulevard just before 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival officers found the victim with a gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.