ST. LOUIS, Mo. - More than 1.5 million people in the St. Louis area are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is helping to coordinate the distribution of the medicine. They are trying to make it easier for everyone to make an appointment to get a shot by sharing the information about where to sign up for one.

People who can now get the vaccine include healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 65-years-old. Plus, others over the age of 40 with specific health conditions may also get a shot. The state of Missouri has a specific list of who is eligible here.