28-year-old woman shot to death in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police say a woman has been shot to death in south St. Louis in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. The 28-year-old woman was shot just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Police have not released her name or provide details about what led to the shooting. Police also have not said whether they have any suspects in the case. Homicide detectives are investigating.

