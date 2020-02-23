28,000 fans expected to pack Dome for BattleHawks home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It seems like St. Louisans are welcoming back professional football with open arms as the BattleHawks kick off their home opener in St. Louis on Sunday.

“We thought that we’d just come on down and have a full day. We didn’t expect this to become the big-ticket in town but we’re really excited. We have an excellent quarterback and we have an excellent team. The NFL is so wrong about St. Louis that this isn't a football town. This is a great football town great football town,” says Steve Vighi, a Battlehawks fan.

Gameday is becoming a family affair. Fans got to enjoy local high school marching bands and cheered on the players as they arrived.

It seems like fans are embracing the Battlehawks as their own with a new battle cry, "KA-KAW!”

28,000 fans are expected to pack the Dome and that means the lower bowl was sold out.