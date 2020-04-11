29-year-old man shot, car stolen, in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin police officers responded to a shooting and vehicle theft in the 400 block of Londondary a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, outside of a house with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police officers that he first spoke with the suspects in the area of Highway 40 and Hampton in St. Louis City. The victim was approached by the suspects with he arrived to the residence in the 400 block of Londondary.

The suspects then shot the man in his lower body and stole his car, a blue Toyota Corolla.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.