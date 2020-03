ST. LOUIS – Police report a shooting in the 3200 block of Henrietta Street on Sunday morning a little after 1 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot twice in her lower left leg.

The victim said her roommate came to discuss a personal matter. As the conversation got heated, an unknown male got irate and shot her. The male suspect then fled the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.