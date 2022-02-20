29th Annual Purina Pet Parade Returns to the Streets of Soulard

ST. LOUIS – The 29th annual Purina Pet Parade features the most adorable participants, it’s part of St. Louis’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration.

It’s the first time the event has been in person since 2020. Both the Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby are kicking off Mardi Gras celebrations on the right foot this weekend.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at 12th and Allen streets, then proceeds throughout the streets of Soulard, ultimately ending at Soulard Market Park. There is no charge to attend the parade as a spectator.

All proceeds from the Purina Pet Parade will benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary. As in previous years, the annual Pardi Paws costumed-pet costume contest will take place online. The contest is open to pets in attendance at the event in Soulard, as well as those opting to stay home and party in the living room. The winners of the costume contest will be awarded a year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan redeemable at Schnucks, apparel from St. Louis CITY Soccer Club and gift baskets from BAR K and Purina.

The Tito’s Weiner Dog Derby’s opening ceremonies start at 1:45 p.m. with the first race beginning at 2 p.m. at Horseshoe Casino Stadium.

The entry fee for that is a $10 donation.