29th Annual St. Louis International Film Festival begins virtually

ST. LOUIS – The 29th Annual St. Louis International Film Festival begins Nov. 5. Like other events, because of COVID, the festival will be virtual this year.

Most of the movies and film shorts will be on-demand.

Many of those showings will also have recorded Q and A sessions with filmmakers like Dave Chapelle.

The festival will raise funds for the non-profit Cinema St. Louis.

This year, it’s one-week longer.

The film festival will be now through Nov 22.

For more information visit cinemastlouis.org/sliff/festival-home.