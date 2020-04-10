2nd Cook County inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

CHICAGO – Officials say a Chicago jail under court order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus has seen its second inmate die after testing positive for the disease. The Cook County Jail detainee was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St. Anthony Hospital.

Fifty-one-year-old Leslie Pieroni had been treated there since April 3. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

His death came hours after a federal judge ordered the jail to take prompt action to stop the spread of the virus, including by making sure that the more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer.