2nd federal prisoner at Marion dies this week of COVID-19

MARION, Ill. – A second inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 at the federal prison in Marion, Illinois, has died this week.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says 39-year-old Taiwan Davis died Wednesday at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the disease. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29.

The Bureau of Prisons says Davis had preexisting medical conditions, that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

Davis had been in custody at Marion since December. He was serving a seven-year drug sentence. His death follows that on Sunday of 65-year-old Earl James.