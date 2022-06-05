ST. LOUIS – A home in Frontenac is on the market for $3.75 million and it’s complete with Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks.

The 12,000-square-foot home at 22 Countryside Lane has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It was built in 2015 and sits on 1.6 acres.

The fish tanks in the basement look similar to something that would be found in a Bass Pro Shop. The basement also has plenty of entertaining space with billiard and games rooms, plus a massive gym. The gym is complete with a wrestling mat.

The Zillow listing said there are “multi-tiered decks, patios, and a man-made diving pond.”

There is also an oversized home school library that could be used as a second family or media room. The third floor is finished and is meant to be used for playing, reading, and studying.

Peaks View LLC took the photos of the property. It is listed by Ben Patton and Wayne Norwood of Janet McAfee Inc.