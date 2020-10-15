3 arrested, charged in weekend Alton homicide

ALTON, Ill. – Two men and one woman were charged Wednesday in connection to a killing in downtown Alton Sunday.

According to the Alton Police Department, officers were patroling downtown Alton when they heard gunshots from the area of W. 4th St. around 12:40 a.m.

Police say 34-year-old Terrence Hicks was found shot in the 300 block of State St.

Officers and a bystander began to perform life-saving measures on Hicks until paramedics arrived. Hicks was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Based on the investigation, police arrested and charged three people:

Alton man Charleton Merchant, 27, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, mob action aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a Felon.

Alton man Aareon Vaughn, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, mob action, and aggravated battery.

Alton woman Terrea D. Gates, 30, was charged with Obstructing Justice.

Both Merchant and Vaughn are not receiving bonds. Gates’ bond has been set at $20,000.

Police say from their investigation, they found all parties involved knew each other.