3 charged with attempting to injury police officer at the Galleria

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 3 people with attempting to injure a police officer by throwing fireworks at the officer as he was making an arrest Sunday night at the Galleria Shopping Mall.  Tristen Bartlett, 24, of St. Louis, Ruwaida Foaad Sabar Alrammahi, 21, of St. Louis, and Michael Aron, 21, of St. Louis were all charged with attempted assault second degree.

Bartlett is being held on a $75,000 bond, while Aron and Alrammahi are being held on a $50,000 bond at the St. Louis County Jail.

