3 cities in Metro East officially merge to become one town

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAHOKIA, Ill.- Three Metro East cities officially merged Thursday to create a single town called Cahokia Heights.

Voters approved a referendum in Nov. with about 61% of voters in favor of the merger and nearly 31% voted against it.

The cities of Centerville, Alorton, and Cahokia merged to form Cahokia Heights. Officials hope this will help revitalize the communities.

Thursday morning, about 50 people gathered at the Cahokia Village hall to watch elected officials take the oath of office for the new city.

Centerville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall held his first meeting as the town’s first mayor.

“I can tell our citizens I’m going to be out here working hard every day. I believe that this is a vision not only that we the elected officials had but also the voters,” McCall said.

The new Police Chief Steve Brown said he’s excited to continue serving the community.

“To be able to command 36 police officers, I’m proud and I welcome aboard the challenge and look forward to it,” Brown said.

McCall said some employees should expect to see some pay cuts and layoffs. The only positions that will not be eliminated are police officers.

“The first thing I’m going to do is reach out to the 150 employees who lost their jobs today. We will have service available for them today here at city hall to help them navigate finding work,” McCall said.

Elected officials say they will focus on helping residents who are experiencing a lot of flooding and sewage backup after heavy rains.

“I will be meeting with the residents of Cahokia Heights who are having problems with sewers. We are the most powerful country in the world and the richest, and there should be no residents with raw sewage coming out of their back yard. Change is hard and change is not easy,” McCall said. “It was not easy for elected officials to give up their positions, but those who have stayed, that means they want to be a part of this new city in Cahokia Heights.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News