3 dead, 2 others seriously injured in single car crash in west St. Louis county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police officers are investigating a fatal single car crash that killed three people and injured two others in the area of Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call for an accident at 4:09 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a car fully engulfed in flames. The car had struck a tree.

The preliminary investigation revealed the sedan was traveling eastbound on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road when it hit a tree and caught fire.

Police believe a total of five people were in the car at the time of the crash. Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene. Two additional victims were taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries.

All victims appear to be in their mid to late teens.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.