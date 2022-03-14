3 interstate shootings reported within 5 days across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — There’s been at least three reported interstate or highway shootings in five days across the metro area. At least one of the shootings left one person hurt.

“It worries me because I have parents that live around here. It freaks me out,” Ricky Blankenship Jr. said. He lives near the most recent shooting that happened on Interstate 55 near Delor Street just after midnight Monday morning.

Authorities said shots were fired at a vehicle heading northbound and one car ended up on the median. No one was hurt in this shooting.

Hours before, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Berkeley Police Department warned Missouri State Highway Patrol about a shooting on Interstate 70 near Hanley that left at least one person injured. Authorities said the victim was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on I-70 when they were shot. Authorities said the suspected shooter kept driving.



“Right now there is no intention to increase patrols in the area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement on Monday. “Troopers are being asked to be more visible when in that area and be extra vigilant while patrolling.”

Blankenship called the highway shootings “ridiculous.”

“It’s happened so much in the St. Louis area,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know why. What would bring you to the point of hurting someone else? Think about your loved ones. Would you like that to happen to them?”

Several days before the shooting on I-70 near Hanley, the Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on I-70 near the Stan Musial Bridge just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Exclusive footage from our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX shows a man walking on the interstate after he crashed into a concrete median, trying to get away from the shooter who had just shot at his car while driving down the interstate.

“The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to proactively patrol and saturate the interstates with the goal of ensuring public safety. Anyone who witnessed a shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous,” ISP said in a statement Monday. “The ISP is committed to making the Interstates a safer place for all motorists. The ISP will continue to focus our efforts and all of our resources to apprehending these dangerous criminals who cause havoc and devastation on our roadways.”