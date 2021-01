WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Washington County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page that three inmates have escaped from the Iron County Jail.

They escaped between 11 p.m. on Friday, January 15th and 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 16th.

The escapees are Tracy L. Brown, Dwight J. Abernathie, and Samuel J. Gillam.

If you see these subjects, do not approach them. Contact 911.