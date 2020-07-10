$3 million in CARES Act funding immediately available for utility assistance

ST. LOUIS – $3 million in CARES Act funding is immediately available for St. Louis City residents who need utility assistance.

The Board of Alderman passed the budget for the CARES Act funding Wednesday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made the funding announcement Friday during her Facebook Live briefing. She then had Heat-Up/Cool Down St. Louis’ founder Gentry Trotter step into the frame.

Trotter told all watching the Facebook Live how to get to the organization’s website to receive assistance.

Once at the website, a resident can click on the “get help now” button and fill out the application form found here.

Trotter stressed to all to fully fill out the form. He said in order to qualify for the money a person needs to send in their utility balance, then explain their inability to pay or show Heat-Up/Cool Down St. Louis their disconnection notice. Trotter also asked any applicants to explain their income status. With many metropolitan area residents being terminated by their employer during the coronavirus Trotter said applicants should say when they were terminated and their current employment status. He assured everyone their information is confidential.

He gave people over 65 numbers they can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. if they need assistance. Those numbers are 314-241-0001 and 314-657-1599.

Trotter said 100 percent of the money goes to service.

He asked everyone to wear their mask when they check on their neighbors during the hot days in a St. Louis Summer.