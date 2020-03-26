3 patients test positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles County nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – Three patients at a St. Charles nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the patients, 2 females, one in her 80s, the other in her 70s, and one male in his 50s are all receiving treatment. Both of the females are hospitalized and the male is in quarantine.

Fox 2 reached out to Frontier Health and Rehabilitation for answers.

A spokesperson says, per CDC guidelines, about two weeks ago they shut down visiting and all other non-essential interaction with the public as well as group actives for patients.

The spokesperson says they sent out emails and phoned the immediate family of their 113 patients at the St. Charles facility after a test result for COVID-19 came back positive on Monday for one of their patients who was sent to a hospital over the weekend with what appeared to be heart-related issues.

They say that residents are still being cared for at that hospital and add that all of their patients have their body temperatures checked twice a day, their oxygen saturation checked once a day, and answer a health-related questionnaire.

Their 135 person staff at that facility is also required to answer that questionnaire and have their temperature checked.

Given that they're caring for a vulnerable population and that one of the first clusters of COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. were tied to a nursing home in Washington state, the facility, as well as government health organizations, are closely monitoring the situation.

Fox 2 reached out to the St. Charles County Public Health Department and was referred on to their director of communications that said they wouldn't comment specifically about any business being investigated for COVID-19.

If you feel that you're symptomatic from having contact with anyone the facility, you can call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.