3 people die, 2 hurt in overnight Kansas City shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities said three people were killed and two others were injured in three separate shootings in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The first shooting happened in Kansas City, Missouri around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Kansas City, Missouri, police spokeswoman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said officers responding to the shooting found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. He died at the scene.

Two other men went to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe they were injured in the same shooting.

In Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to another shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook said a separate shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responding to that shooting also found a man dead from a gunshot wound.