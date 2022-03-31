ST. LOUIS — Community members expressed their concerns over a shooting that left two people dead and another injured in the Central West End Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning in an alley off of Laclede Avenue. Two people were killed, and another was injured. Their names have not yet been released.

“I did hear an ambulance and a fire truck because I was awake. I wondered what was going on,” said Detrice Caffey, who lives in the Central West End.

This is the first homicide in the neighborhood in 2022.

For Caffey, this hits close to home. She lives in the apartment building that backs the alley, her car seen parked in the middle of the crime scene.

“That makes me feel very uncomfortable because there’s someone running around, you don’t know if the victims were targeted or if there’s someone running around shooting at random,” said Caffey.

Police said three suspects are still at large, each dressed in black.

“It definitely makes me feel more self-conscious when I’m walking around or taking my dog out,” said Central West End resident Ryan Smith. “I generally feel safe walking on the main streets when it’s light, but when it’s dark, I like to have someone with me and I stay off the side streets.”

The area is jam-packed with not only residents but also visitors of the many restaurants and businesses. Plus, Saint Louis University is just a few blocks away.

“It definitely makes me scared,” said Saint Louis University student Riley Demo. “I think it would make anyone scared.”

Every Saint Louis University student received a text alerting them about the shooting.

The University said in a statement: “Saint Louis University has a safe and well-protected campus, and the University is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of the SLU community. The University takes seriously its responsibility to inform students, faculty, and staff about safety issues. SLU issued an alert through its emergency notification overnight about the off-campus incident.”

“It was honestly terrifying, it almost didn’t want to go to school in the morning,” said Saint Louis University student Sean Thakkar. “It’s just really, really sad to see people lose their lives in such senseless violence.”

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.