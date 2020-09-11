30 Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19, 7 in the Metro East

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

In the Metro East, Bond was added to the list from last week’s update. Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties remain on the list.

You can find the regional metrics for those areas on the Illinois Department of Public Health site.

Orange counties indicate ones at warning level



State health officials say there are a variety of reasons the counties reach a warning level but some common factors for an increase in cases include: college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, travel to neighboring states, long-term care facilities, and there is even some spread at schools.

State officials also say some people are refusing to participate in contact tracing. Also, some individuals are not waiting to get tested, believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause.

St. Clair County has been at a warning level for several weeks. Officials there are now urging everyone there to get tested to help bring down the county’s positivity rate. The positivity rate is one of the metrics considered when putting a county at a warning level.

Here is a list of the other things considered:

• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.