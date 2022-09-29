IRVINE, Calif. – Get 30 Taco Bell tacos for just $10 this October.

Taco Bell is bringing back it’s digital taco subscription, Taco Lover’s Pass. Rewards members can sign up for the promotion through the Taco Bell app on October 4.

Those who sign up then can redeem one of seven tacos per day for 30 consecutive days, all for $10.

The taco options include:

Crunchy Taco Crunchy Taco Supreme Soft Taco Soft Taco Supreme Spicy Potato Soft Taco Doritos® Locos Tacos Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme

The promotion can only be purchased on October 4. Once purchased, Taco Bell said, “a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days.”

