300 spots at Jefferson County COVID vaccine site filled within 1 minute

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department had 300 spots available for a Tuesday, February 16 COVID vaccine site, but all of the spots filled up within one minute.

Director of Jefferson County Health Department Kelley Vollmar said all of the available spots were taken within one minute of the department opening the online forum.

Vollmar said 80 spots were held for individuals who can only access the department via phone.

“This is just indicative of the tremendous need within our county for vaccine,” Vollmar said.

The county is trying to get more vaccine doses to the area along with additional sites. They are also working to get a National Guard site that would bring 2,340 doses. The state makes these decisions. Vollmar said they were scheduled to have a National Guard site next week, but the schedule has been changed, and the National Guard site has been moved to a different county.

Vollmar said all residents should register with as many registries as they can and take the first scheduled appointment available to them.