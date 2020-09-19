30,000 masks distributed at St. Charles County “Mask Up Pick-Up”

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – St. Charles County’s free mask distribution program to help stop the spread of COVID-19 continued Saturday with another “Mask Up Pick-Up” event for county residents.

The fourth drive-through event was held at Mid Rivers Mall. Approximately 30,000 masks were distributed. Each resident received 10 free disposable masks that were placed in bags by workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Other people working at the event wore masks and gloves as well.

Residents were asked to remain in their vehicles during the event.

The county government has provided more than 490,000 masks to area school districts and has made more than 510,000 masks available to the community through churches, non-profit organizations, libraries, businesses, and the mask up pick-up events. The county has distributed more than 65,000 masks to city governments as well as PPE for first responders. Masks also have been provided for all county employees and to the public when entering county buildings and to the election authority for election judges and voters.

Masks and PPE are funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Relief and the Federal Government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Cares Act, and General Motors, GM Wentzville assembly plant donated 105,000 masks.

Anyone unable to attend the event can visit their local St. Charles City-County Library where the county has provided masks for public distribution.

Health officials say those who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899. For information regarding COVID-19 and updated statistics, visit sccmo.org/covid.