31-year-old charged with shooting at Normandy police officers

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a Florissant man in connection with a shootout involving Normandy police officers that happened last week inside St. Louis city limits.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shootout took place April 9 around 11:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Adelaide Avenue, located in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

Around 11:15 a.m., St. Louis police received word of an “officer in need of aid” call near Interstate 70 and Adelaide. Investigators learned that Normandy police observed a 2012 Kia that was suspected of involvement in an earlier shooting in Maryland Heights.

Normandy police followed the vehicle into the city. The suspects curbed their car near the Pink Sisters convent and that’s when the shooting began.

Joshua Bolden

Prosecutors claim the defendant, identified as 31-year-old Joshua Bolden, got out of the passenger side of the Kia armed with a rifle and opened fire. The two officers in the patrol vehicle exited the car, took cover, and returned fire.

Bolden ran and hid near a house but was captured by police a short time later, Woodling said.

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old woman, stayed in the car and was taken into custody. Police recovered a rifle, a handgun, and suspected narcotics from the vehicle.

One of the officers suffered minor facial injuries from broken glass. He was treated at the scene and released.

Prosecutors charged Bolden with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.