31-year-old worker dies in tree-cutting accident in Fairview Heights

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. – A Granite City man died in a tree-cutting accident on Monday.

Curtis Johnson Jr, 31, was loading limbs into a wood chipper around 2:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail Fairview Heights Police Department police said.

Police said, it is believed that while Johnson was working with the tree trimmer, a rope became tangled in the machine, which entangled Johnson’s neck.

Workers tried to revive the man but he died at the scene. No other workers were harmed during the incident.

