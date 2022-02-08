314….636….557? St. Louis preps for new area code

ST. LOUIS–According to the Missouri Public Service Commission, the 314 area code is running out of space in the St. Louis area, meaning the region will add a new prefix as soon as this coming summer.

More than 20 years after the state delayed adding a new area code to the mix in hopes that conservation efforts would work, the Public Service Commission says it’s time to prepare for 557.

The PSC says that according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator or NANPA, the 314 will be exhausted by sometime in the third quarter of 2022, with the earliest implementation of 557 coming on August 12, 2022.

The change comes at the same time that local calls in the St. Louis region have to be made with all ten digits by July 15, 2022, to make way for 988, a national suicide prevention and mental health line

Related Content FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022

The PSC is urging people to act now to have devices recognize the 557 area code and ten-digit dialing protocols.