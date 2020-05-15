32-year-old man dies in St. Louis County jail after less than a day inside

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that a 32-year-old man has died at a jail this morning. Page made the announcement during his morning coronavirus press conference. He says the death is not COVID-19 related. The man was in custody for less than 24-hours.

A statement from St. Louis County says that the man was booked around noon Thursday on a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was screened for coronavirus before being placed into a new inmate orientation unit.

Officers found the man unresponsive in his bed this morning. They were conducting a mandatory standing count of inmates at 6:15 am.

Medical staff responded to the scene within 10 minutes. St. Louis County says that two officers, five nurses, and EMT performed CPR in the jail. But, the inmate was declared dead after their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

More information is expected to be released after the Clayton Police Department’s investigation and an autopsy is completed.