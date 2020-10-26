37th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade to be hosted virtually

ST. LOUIS- The 37th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade will be virtual this year.
Although there will not be an in-person parade or ceremony downtown at Soldiers Memorial, the City of St.Louis and the Missouri Historical Society have teamed up with veteran organizations in the area to create a virtual event to thank our veterans for their service to our nation.
The virtual event will be on Zoom, Nov. 11 at 12pm.
For more information and to join the Zoom call, visit mohistory.org.
