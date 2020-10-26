37th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade to be hosted virtually

Uniited States Air Force Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt salutes for the raising of the American flag during the Grand Reopening Ceremonies of the Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis on November 3, 2018. Leavitt, who is the United States Air Force’s first female fighter pilot and the first woman to command a USAF combat fighter wing, was the keynote speaker for the grand reopening of Soldiers Memorial. Following a $30 million revitalization, Soldiers Memorial reopens as a state-of-the-art museum that honors military service members, veterans, and their families. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS- The 37th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade will be virtual this year.

Although there will not be an in-person parade or ceremony downtown at Soldiers Memorial, the City of St.Louis and the Missouri Historical Society have teamed up with veteran organizations in the area to create a virtual event to thank our veterans for their service to our nation.

The virtual event will be on Zoom, Nov. 11 at 12pm.

For more information and to join the Zoom call, visit mohistory.org.

