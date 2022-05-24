ST. LOUIS – People disposed of more than 38,000 pounds of drugs in the St. Louis region during a National Drug Take Back Day initiative a few weeks ago, according an announcement Monday from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA’s St. Louis Division collected 38,562 pounds of drugs on April 30. More than 250 law enforcement organizations across the region patrolled drop-off sites throughout the region for National Drug Take Back Day, collecting unneeded or expired prescription medication.

At the St. Louis area drop-sites, Missouri residents turned in 26,879 pounds, Kansas residents turned in around 7,326 pounds, and Illinois residents turned in around 4,385 pounds. The region’s total is slightly more than what law enforcement collected in November 2021 (37,189 pounds).

Take Back Day events are organized to provide easy, no-cost opportunities to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an important part of DEA’s efforts to fight the overdose epidemic and save lives,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications throughout the year to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Nationally, more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded drugs were collected at more than 5,000 sites on April 30. If you are looking to discared unwanted or expired medication after Drug Take Back Day, there are many permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country. For a list of permanent drop-off locations, click here.