ST. LOUIS — This year, the “Thanks for Giving” Parade in downtown St. Louis will follow a different path than in previous years.

They are traveling in a different direction rather than continuing on Market Street till they reach their destination. The parade for this year will leave City Park Stadium and head in an easterly direction toward the theater.

There will be about 120 different units participating in the parade, some of which include floats, gigantic balloons, and bands from eight of the local high schools.

This year’s parade will have a new Grand Marshal, and the honor goes to Nikki Glaser, who was born and raised in St. Louis.