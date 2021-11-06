38th annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The 38th annual Veterans Day parade in downtown St. Louis is back in person this year. The announcement came from Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum and the City of St. Louis on Tuesday.

The parade was virtual last year because of the pandemic.

The St. Patrick Center’s 6th Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. near Union Station and proceeds down Market Street to Soldiers Memorial.

After the parade, there’s a ceremony and concert with USAF Band of Mid-America, Starlifter.

Starlifter is a seven-piece group of active-duty Airmen-musicians. The group performs a wide range of musical styles including rock, pop, jazz, and country, as well as traditional patriotic songs.