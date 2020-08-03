4 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite, 2 killed, 2 injured

ST. LOUIS – Two bears are dead and two others are injured after being hit by cars in Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park Service said the bears were hit in the last three weeks.

According to the service, the two bears that survived were hit by motorists traveling faster than the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.

Those speed limits are in force not just to protect people, but also animals that cross the roadway in certain areas.

Officials are urging drivers in the park to slow down.

After being closed due to the coronavirus, Yosemite National Park opened back up on June 11.

Access is limited and reservations are required.