4 dead, 2 severely burned in 4-alarm fire in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – Four people are dead and two others have severe burns after a house fire in De Soto early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. inside the two-story home at 547 Vineland School Road. Firefighters say they received a 911 call from two people who said they had a jump out the second-story window of their home after smoke build up in their house and the stairway collapsed.

They said there were four others still inside the home when they escaped. The two people were taken to a hospital with severe burns but authorities say they were conscious and breathing at the time.

Firefighters say the scene quickly escalated into a four alarm fire and firefighters from Jefferson and Washington county departments were called in for help. The severity of the fire made it extremely difficult and dangerous for crews to make their way into the home.

They say it took about three hours to put out the flames. At that point they were able to locate the four deceased people and a pet. The states fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the relation of those in the home.