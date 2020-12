ST. LOUIS – Do you like beer? Do you like ice cream? Do you like Girl Scout Cookies?

4 Hands Brewing Company has turned all three of their Chocolate Milk Stouts with a Girl Scout Cookie twist into ice cream flavors with the help of Ices Plain and Fancy.

The collaboration came to celebrate National Cookie Day.

The ice cream flavors are sold by the pint.

Chocolate Mint Cookie

Caramel Coconut Cookie

Toffee Cookie Crunch