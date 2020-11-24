4 Hands Brewing Company creates alcoholic milk and Girl Scout Cookie variety pack

4 Hands Brewing Company

ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Company has created three variations on their Chocolate Milk Stout with a Girl Scout Cookie twist.

The brewery is now accepting online orders for the variety pack that comes with nine beers, three of each kind. They said these cookie inspired beers will be in stores market-wide next weekend.

  • Mint Chocolate Cookie – cacao nibs, lactose, mint
  • Toffee Cookie Crunch – cacao nibs, lactose, toffee
  • Caramel Coconut Cookie Crunch – cacao nibs, caramel, lactose, toasted coconut flakes

