4 injured in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, conditions unknown

News

by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people have been injured in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Hoover PD says they received calls of shots fired at the mall just after 3:18 p.m. All four victims have been transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries and conditions.

At this time, authorities do not know how many gunmen were involved in the shooting and what led to the shooting.

The mall has been evacuated and the scene is clear according to Hoover PD.

UAB Hospital has confirmed to CBS 42 that they are caring for two of the victims at this time.

Hoover PD is asking for anyone who may have video or photos of the incident to contact detectives by clicking here or calling at 205-739-6762.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

