4 killed in overnight shootings as gun violence rattles St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Within the span of two hours overnight, four people were killed in separate shootings across St. Louis. Three people were murdered in one of those incidents, one person was killed in another incident nearby.

The four murders Monday night took place near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods. Police responded to a home in the 5900 block of Lucille just after 9:00 p.m. Investigators say upon arrival they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims, in this case, are two adult males and one adult female. Police have not released ages or names on the victims nor if they might have been related. There are no suspects at this time.

Meanwhile, just after 10:00 p.m. police got another call after shots were fired about a block away on Harney. When police arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those two murders come after a situation earlier Monday where a man was dropped off at a local hospital around 1:00 p.m. after being shot in the back. He later died from his injures. Few details have been released about where the shooting took place, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. LouisMetropolitanPolice Department at 314-444-5371