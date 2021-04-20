4 men celebrated for rescuing elderly couple from burning home in St. Peters while others stopped for photos

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Four local men who risked their lives to save an elderly couple from their burning home will be honored Tuesday Night by Central County Fire and Rescue in St. Peters.

The home was heavily damaged, but officials with Central County Fire and Rescue said if the four men had not taken action, it would have been a much more tragic story.

The fire started in the garage of the couple’s home on Westwinds Drive on June 17, 2020.

Large flames and thick smoke filled the sky from the single-story ranch home. The smoke could be seen for miles and nearly 100 cars in the Mexico Road area stopped to see what was going on, delaying the arrival of first responders.

The district said many motorists stopped and pulled out their cell phones to take pictures, but four men didn’t just watch, they took action.

Three men who live in the St. Peters neighborhood and a passerby from O’fallon, Mo. rushed through the front door and into the burning home, rescuing the elderly couple who lived there.

The man suffered severe burns and was hospitalized. The woman was treated and released at the scene.

A deputy chief with the fire district said he believes the owners of the home would have died if the four men had not taken action.

The names of the four heroes will be released when they are honored at the fire district meeting. The men are being called heroes.