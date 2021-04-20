4 men celebrated for rescuing elderly couple from burning home in St. Peters while others stopped for photos

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Four local men who risked their lives to save an elderly couple from their burning home will be honored Tuesday Night by Central County Fire and Rescue in St. Peters.

The home was heavily damaged, but officials with Central County Fire and Rescue said if the four men had not taken action, it would have been a much more tragic story.

The fire started in the garage of the couple’s home on Westwinds Drive on June 17, 2020.

Large flames and thick smoke filled the sky from the single-story ranch home. The smoke could be seen for miles and nearly 100 cars in the Mexico Road area stopped to see what was going on, delaying the arrival of first responders.

The district said many motorists stopped and pulled out their cell phones to take pictures, but four men didn’t just watch, they took action.

Three men who live in the St. Peters neighborhood and a passerby from O’fallon, Mo. rushed through the front door and into the burning home, rescuing the elderly couple who lived there.

The man suffered severe burns and was hospitalized. The woman was treated and released at the scene.

A deputy chief with the fire district said he believes the owners of the home would have died if the four men had not taken action.

The names of the four heroes will be released when they are honored at the fire district meeting. The men are being called heroes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News