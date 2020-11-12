4 Parkway West students earn perfect ACT score

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Four Parkway West High School students recently learned they scored the highest possible score on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

According to the high school, Clementine Arneson, Grace Dong, Caleb Levy, and McKay Morgan all scored a 36 on the exam they took in September.

Nationally, on average, fewer than one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of almost 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a perfect score.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science scored on a scale of 1–36.

A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

Arneson says at this time, he is not sure where she’ll attend college but plans to study English or history.

She is the stage manager for West High’s theatre department and is part of the National, Math, and English Honor Societies at West High.

Dong, a junior, is not yet sure what university she wants to attend, but she thinks maybe West Point Military Academy or a university in the Midwest.

She plans on majoring in a science-related field, possibly engineering or chemistry, and minoring in creative writing or art. Outside of school, Dong loves soccer and swimming.

Levy would like to attend Washington University or Maryville University but is also looking at other really competitive schools like Caltech.

He said he is looking at actuarial sciences as a major but is also interested in mathematics or computer science.

Levy participated in cross-country and track for four years and is a member of the cybersecurity club.

Morgan applied to Brigham Young University and is unsure what he wants to study.

He said he is thinking about something in the medical, engineering, or advertising field.

Morgan is the captain of both the varsity swim and water polo teams and is in West High’s Symphonic Orchestra. He is also an Eagle Scout.