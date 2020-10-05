2 St. Louis County Police Department employees test positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There have been two new positive cases of COVID discovered at the St. Louis County Police Department.

According to Media Relations Officer Tracy Panus, two members of the department, a professional staff member of the Division of Operational Support, and a police officer from the Division of Patrol have tested positive for the virus.

Panus says they do not know how the individuals contracted COVID, but the potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been disinfected.

To date, there has been a total of 30 positive COVID cases since March 28. Of the 30 positive cases, 27 have recovered and returned to duty.