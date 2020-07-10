4-year-old dies after injuries from a Fourth of July stray bullet

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet in St. Louis on the Fourth of July.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

The boy, identified as Michael Goodlow III, was outside when a bullet struck him in the head. He was rushed to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police initially said Monday that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his death. But police later reversed themselves, explaining in an email Tuesday that the department was “notified that the victim had in fact not succumbed to his injuries, and has not been pronounced deceased as initially advised.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the city’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Previous report: